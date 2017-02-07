House GOP targets Obama-era rule on public lands

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans are targeting Obama-era rules that require federal land managers to consider climate change and other long-term effects of proposed development on public lands.

Lawmakers approved a measure Tuesday to repeal a regulation imposed by the federal Bureau of Land Management, which oversees more than 245 million acres of public lands, mostly in the West. The rule also requires the use of the best available science in land-management decisions.

Republicans say the new rule improperly shifts decision-making authority away from state and local officials to the federal government.

The House voted, 234 to 186, to repeal the rule. The measure now goes to the Senate.

The House approved three other resolutions last week that target environmental rules approved in the final months of President Barack Obama's term.