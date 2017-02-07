Fort Wayne area gets new emergency notification system

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Allen County has a new system called Swift911 to alert residents to emergency information via their cellphones.

The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kEjzOq ) the system that launched Monday tells residents about missing persons, severe weather, environmental hazards and other serious conditions. The goal is to cut down on the time it takes to notify citizens of emergency information.

Residents have to sign up for it, though. They can do that by going to the Fort Wayne Police Department website and clicking on the Swift911 link.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed says if there's an emergency the new system "will allow public safety officials to provide timely, accurate information."

Amber alerts and Silver alerts will still be used for missing children and seniors.

