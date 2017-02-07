Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 2/7/2017 6:15 AM

Police searching for Antioch-area woman and son

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chantal M. Miller and her son, John T. Miller, went missing Sunday.

    Chantal M. Miller and her son, John T. Miller, went missing Sunday.

 
Lee Filas
 
 

Police are searching for an Antioch-area woman and her 5-month-old son who went missing Sunday, authorities said.

Chantal M. Miller (Cavalea), 33, and her son, John T. Miller, were last seen in the 23300 block of West Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Antioch Sunday evening, authorities said.

Chantal is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, authorities said. She has brown eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo of a fish and bird on her left wrist/forearm.

Police believe Chantal Miller was last wearing a black "puffy" jacket, a gray sweatshirt, and black "yoga style" pants. She may also be wearing black rimmed eyeglasses.

Police are not sure what the child was wearing.

It is possible the mother and son left on foot, authorities said. Chantal Miller does have ties to the Belgium and Milwaukee areas of Wisconsin.

Anyone who sees the mother and her child are asked to call 9-1-1.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account