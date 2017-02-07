Police searching for Antioch-area woman and son

Chantal M. Miller and her son, John T. Miller, went missing Sunday.

Police are searching for an Antioch-area woman and her 5-month-old son who went missing Sunday, authorities said.

Chantal M. Miller (Cavalea), 33, and her son, John T. Miller, were last seen in the 23300 block of West Lake Shore Drive in unincorporated Antioch Sunday evening, authorities said.

Chantal is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, authorities said. She has brown eyes and brown hair and has a tattoo of a fish and bird on her left wrist/forearm.

Police believe Chantal Miller was last wearing a black "puffy" jacket, a gray sweatshirt, and black "yoga style" pants. She may also be wearing black rimmed eyeglasses.

Police are not sure what the child was wearing.

It is possible the mother and son left on foot, authorities said. Chantal Miller does have ties to the Belgium and Milwaukee areas of Wisconsin.

Anyone who sees the mother and her child are asked to call 9-1-1.