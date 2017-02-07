Waukegan High mourns death of student killed in crash

hello

A 17-year-old Waukegan High School basketball player died over the weekend after his car struck a tree in Zion, killing him and injuring three of his passengers.

Malik Brown of Zion was pronounced dead Saturday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was taken after the one-vehicle crash occurred about 12:31 a.m. that morning along Carmel Boulevard.

His death led school officials to cancel a basketball game against Lake Zurich High School later Saturday night.

Waukegan High spokesman Nick Alajakis said Brown -- a sophomore -- was close to many players in the Waukegan basketball program.

"It was a difficult time for them," Alajakis said.

Alajakis said counselors were on hand at Waukegan High School campuses Monday to speak with students and staff members as needed.

Authorities said Brown was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra west on Carmel Boulevard when he drove through a stop sign at Galilee Avenue. He was then forced to make an evasive maneuver to avoid another vehicle, causing the Nissan to leave the roadway and strike a tree about 150 feet west of the intersection, authorities said.

There were four passengers ranging from 16 to 20 years old in the car. Three were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, authorities said.

Police are still investigating the accident, but say speed played a factor in the crash.