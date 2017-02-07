Breaking News Bar
 
Duckworth, Durbin wary of new education secretary

Marni Pyke
 
 

Illinois' two senators cast "no" votes against President Trump's pick of Betsy DeVos as education secretary although Republicans prevailed Tuesday with an assist from Vice President Mike Pence.

The 51-50 vote for DeVos was unprecedented in Senate history.

DeVos, a wealthy philanthropist and Republican donor, is chairwoman of the American Federation for Children, an advocacy organization that supports vouchers and charter schools. DeVos has said she would take a $1 salary.

She underwent a tough nomination hearing with senators in January, sparring over whether private or charter schools should be required to provide a free education for children with disabilities.

"I would not be here today were it not for strong public schools and civil rights protections, so there was simply no way I could support her nomination," U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat, said in a statement.

"It is a shame that someone who has never been a teacher or administrator, and who holds no degree in education policy, will now helm the agency tasked with educating our children and training our workforce."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Springfield Democrat, said, "Senate Republicans have entrusted our children's success to an individual whose experience with public education is limited to using her considerable wealth to undermine it."

