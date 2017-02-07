Two potentially major fires in Bartlett stopped

Bartlett Fire Protection District crews responded to two separate fire calls Sunday that had good outcomes due to early detection and quick action.

The first call, to the 800 block of Voyager Drive in Bartlett at 7:11 p.m., was for a garage fire that barely got started because the homeowner quickly spotted the flames. Though there was $5,000 worth of damage to the garage and its contents, the fire might quickly have spread to the attic and made the entire house uninhabitable, firefighters said.

The second call was at 7:50 p.m. at a business on the 1200 block of Humbracht Circle. Smoke was seen coming from overhead garage doors, but damage was confined to an overheating compressor, which was quickly unplugged. The building's fire alarm notified crews before any flames were sparked by the overheating machine.