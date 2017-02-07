Breaking News Bar
 
Event, film to honor Navy chaplains killed in World War II

Daily Herald report

The Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago will Sunday host a service and documentary in memory of four chaplains who sacrificed themselves so that others could survive amid the sinking of the USAT Dorchester following a German torpedo attack in the North Atlantic, 74 years ago.

The event will feature the 37-minute documentary "Sacrifice at Sea," remarks from FHCC and Naval Station Great Lakes chaplains, and music from the Brass Ambassadors of the U.S. Navy Band.

It will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in Bourke Hall, Building 4 at Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

"This is an amazing story of self-sacrifice that will inspire people of all ages," said Rich Morbidoni, a local veteran and Navy League member who asked Lovell FHCC to host the event.

