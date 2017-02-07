Event, film to honor Navy chaplains killed in World War II

The Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago will Sunday host a service and documentary in memory of four chaplains who sacrificed themselves so that others could survive amid the sinking of the USAT Dorchester following a German torpedo attack in the North Atlantic, 74 years ago.

The event will feature the 37-minute documentary "Sacrifice at Sea," remarks from FHCC and Naval Station Great Lakes chaplains, and music from the Brass Ambassadors of the U.S. Navy Band.

It will take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, in Bourke Hall, Building 4 at Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

"This is an amazing story of self-sacrifice that will inspire people of all ages," said Rich Morbidoni, a local veteran and Navy League member who asked Lovell FHCC to host the event.