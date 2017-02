See Shakespeare at Vernon Hills High

hello

Vernon Hills High School's Backlight Theatre Company will perform William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Thursday through Saturday at the school, 145 Lakeview Parkway.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $5 for adults or $4 for students and are available at seatyourself.biz/vhhscougars.