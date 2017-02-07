St. Viator seeks alumni donors in 72-hour online fundraiser

A 72-hour online alumni fundraising campaign for St. Viator High School began Tuesday.

"In past years we conducted phone-a-thons for alumni but that tactic is becoming outdated," Tom Ramsden, the school's director of development, said in a news release. "In the past year or two we have worked hard at building relationships with alumni across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and hope to now give our alumni the chance to support current and future students through the Alumni Pride initiative."

School officials encourage alumni from both St. Viator and Sacred Heart of Mary high schools to make donations online, targeting their contributions to the general scholarship program, or a particular area such as athletics, fine arts or technology.

For more information, visit the school's alumni Facebook page, Twitter handle @saintviatorhs, or saintviator.com/alumni-pride.