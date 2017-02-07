Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/7/2017 9:48 AM

Kanye West deletes tweets on Trump, produces Trump dis track

  • FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. West has deleted tweets posted on Dec. 13, 2016, explaining the meeting.

By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Kanye West's friendly relationship with President Donald Trump may have been short-lived.

A Twitter defense of West's meeting with Trump has been deleted from the rapper's account.

After meeting with the then president-elect at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed "multicultural issues" with Trump, including violence in West's hometown of Chicago. Those tweets have been deleted.

Also, rapper King Myers says West produced his anti-Trump track , "Propaganda." King Myers calls for Trump's impeachment in the song. The rapper is signed to West's G.O.O.D. Music label.

In November, West told a crowd during a concert that he didn't vote in the presidential election, but he would have voted for Trump.

West's representatives didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

