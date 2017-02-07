Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 2/7/2017 7:00 AM

German industrial production down sharply in December

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BERLIN -- German industrial production unexpectedly dropped 3 percent in December compared with the previous month, apparently pushed lower by seasonal factors.

The figure released Tuesday by the Economy Ministry compared with economists' forecast of a 0.3 percent increase. It followed gains of 0.5 percent in each of the previous two months.

However, the outlook appears brighter given that data released Monday showed factory orders climbing 5.2 percent in December thanks to demand at home and from elsewhere in the eurozone - a far better performance than anticipated.

ING-DiBa economist Carsten Brzeski said that the December production drop "should be taken with a pinch of salt," with cold winter weather and the Christmas season likely the main reasons for the fall. Germany has Europe's biggest economy.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account