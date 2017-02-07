Breaking News Bar
 
Business
posted: 2/7/2017 7:00 AM

GM in the fast lane, easily tops expectations

  FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. On Feb. 7, 2017, GM reports financial results.

By TOM KRISHER
Associated Press
 
 

DETROIT -- General Motors' net profit fell just under 3 percent last year but the company still made a $9.4 billion on the back of its U.S. money machine.

A record $12 billion pretax profit in North America will mean big checks for 52,000 union workers. They'll get a record $12,000 each, up from $11,000 last year. That will cost the company $624 million.

GM said Tuesday that it made $6 per share for the year. Without special items it made $6.12, beating Wall Street expectations by a dime, according to a survey by FactSet. Last year's net profit was boosted by about $4 billion in accounting charges, mainly due to better prospects in Europe.

Full-year revenue was $166.4 billion, up 9 percent from a year ago, beating analysts' estimates of $163.5 billion.

For the fourth quarter, GM made a net profit of $1.8 billion, or $1.19 per share. That's up more than 70 percent over last year.

Without special items including $100 million for a nagging ignition switch recall, the company would have made $1.28 per share. That soundly beat Wall Street estimates of $1.17. Revenue for the quarter was $43.9 billion, also beating estimates of $40.3 billion.

GM shares rose 47 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $37.30 in premarket trading.

