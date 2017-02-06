Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 2/6/2017 7:00 AM

Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

    New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises his arms after a touchdown, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HOUSTON -- Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been picked off.

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England's 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn't find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that "someone stole it."

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey." Kraft told Brady: "You better look online."

While Brady walked to the team bus, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had recovered the jersey. Brady said he hadn't and added: "Yeah, it's going to be on eBay at some point."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account