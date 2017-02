Pats comeback earns fan date with tennis star Genie Bouchard

FILE - In this March 24, 2015, file photo, Genie Bouchard, of Canada, signs autographs at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Fla. Bouchard may have to go on a date with a fan in order to make good on a Twitter bet made during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. Associated Press

Forget the Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots' shocking comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 earned one fan a date with Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard.

With the Falcons holding a big lead over the Patriots Sunday, Bouchard tweeted that she "knew Atlanta would win." A fan then asked her to go on a date if the Patriots somehow ended up winning and in what must have seemed like a low-risk reply, Bouchard said, "sure."

Her final tweet of the night was one of resignation, "Lesson learned. Never bet against Tom Brady."

The fan who asked for a date hasn't said if Bouchard has gotten in touch to schedule their outing.