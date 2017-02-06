Breaking News Bar
 
Wily Mo Pena agrees to minor league deal with Indians

By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians are giving Wily Mo Pena a chance to revive his major league career.

Pena, who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2011, agreed to a minor league contract with the AL champions on Monday. The 35-year-old outfielder will report next month to Cleveland's minor league camp in Goodyear, Arizona.

Pena was last in the majors with Arizona and Seattle six years ago, then went to Japan and became known for hitting some long home runs. He connected for a career-high 26 homers with Cincinnati in 2004.

A close friend of new Indians slugger Edwin Encarnacion, Pena has a .250 career batting average with 84 homers and 240 RBIs in eight seasons with Cincinnati, Boston, Washington, Arizona and Seattle.

