Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/6/2017 2:51 PM

Some Boston Globe editions suggest Patriots lost Super Bowl

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- It wasn't exactly 'Dewey Defeats Truman,' but some Florida readers of The Boston Globe learned a different Super Bowl outcome than most.

Early editions of New England's largest newspaper ran a front page Monday suggesting the Patriots lost to the Atlanta Falcons.

The headline read "A Bitter End" over an image of a fallen Tom Brady. The Patriots ended up mounting a furious rally and won 34-28 in overtime.

Part time Florida resident M. Charles Bakst says he received the edition at his residence in Fort Myers and it reminded him of the infamous headline the Chicago Daily Tribune ran following President Harry Truman's 1948 re-election victory over challenger Thomas Dewey.

It's not immediately clear how many editions were affected. Globe officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Boston-area editions ran the headline "Win For The Ages" and showed a triumphant Brady holding up the championship trophy as confetti fell.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account