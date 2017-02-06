Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 2/6/2017 6:47 PM

Injuries cause Butcher to end Tennessee playing career early

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Defensive lineman Andrew Butcher is ending his Tennessee playing career because of injuries.

Butcher tweeted Monday that he was taking a medical exemption that would prevent him from playing for Tennessee. He said that "it is in my best interest and UT's to take this option."

Butcher said in his tweet that he had undergone four surgeries, including two major procedures on the same knee.

He added that he still plans to earn his degree from Tennessee and "will always cherish my time being a part of this program."

Butcher was a highly rated recruit when he signed out of Alpharetta (Georgia) High School in 2015, but he never played a game for Tennessee. He redshirted in 2015 after undergoing knee surgery.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account