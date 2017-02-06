Breaking News Bar
 
49ers officially hire Kyle Shanahan as new head coach

By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have officially hired Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan as their new head coach more than a month after firing Chip Kelly after just one season.

The 49ers settled on Shanahan a couple weeks ago but had to wait until Monday to sign him to a contract because the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl. He will be formally introduced at a news conference later this week.

Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive coordinator in San Francisco in 1994. Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive coordinator in Houston, Washington and Cleveland before arriving in Atlanta last season.

