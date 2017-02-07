Mexico and Puerto Rico to play for Caribbean Series title

Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia Manager Lipso Nava, argues with the umpire, during a Caribbean Series baseball semifinal game against Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Puerto Rico held off Venezuela 9-6 on Monday to reach the Caribbean Series championship game. Associated Press

Starting pitcher Lazaro Blanco of Cuba's Granma throws the ball in the first inning of the Caribbean Series second semifinal against Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali relief pitcher Jake Sanchez, left, celebrates with teammate, catcher Sebastian Valle after their semifinal victory over Cuba's Granma in the 2017 Caribbean Series baseball tournament, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Mexico held off Cuba 1-0 on Monday to reach the Caribbean Series championship game where they will face Puerto Rico. Associated Press

Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali Jake Sanchez prepare to throws the ball during the Caribbean Series game against Cuba's Granma in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Mexico held off Cuba 1-0 on Monday to reach the Caribbean Series championship game where they will face Puerto Rico. Associated Press

Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas starting pitcher Orlando Roman throws the ball in the first inning of a Caribbean Series game against Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Henry Ramos of Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas slides safely into third base, during a Caribbean Series baseball game against Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Starting pitcher of Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia Mitch Lively throws the ball in the first inning of a Caribbean Series game against Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Reynaldo Navarro of Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas, left, celebrates with teammate Jesmuel Valentin after their teammate Ruben Gotay scored a run, during a Caribbean Series baseball game against Venezuela's Aguilas de Zulia, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali players celebrate their semifinal victory over Cuba's Granma in the 2017 Caribbean Series baseball tournament, in Culiacan, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Mexico held off Cuba 1-0 on Monday to reach the Caribbean Series championship game where they will face Puerto Rico. Associated Press

CULIACAN, Mexico -- Miguel Pena pitched five solid innings, Agustin Murillo singled in a run and host Mexico beat Cuba 1-0 on Monday night to clinch a spot in the Caribbean Series championship game.

The Aguilas de Mexicali will try to give Mexico consecutive Caribbean Series titles when they face Puerto Rico's Criollos de Caguas on Tuesday. The Puerto Ricans beat Venezuela 9-6 in the other semifinal Monday.

Mexico is aiming for its fifth title in the last seven Series and tenth overall. The Criollos went 1-3 in the first round, but now will try to become the first team from Puerto Rico to win the title since 2000.

Pena allowed two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Relievers Hector Daniel Rodriguez and Jake Sanchez completed the shutout, with Sanchez notching his second save of the tournament.

Lazaro Blanco, Cuba's ace, took the loss after allowing one run and four hits in six innings.

Murillo drove Ronnier Mustelier home from third base with a single to left field in the fifth inning. Both Mexico and Cuba finished 3-1 in the first round.

In the first game, David Vidal hit his third homer in five games as Puerto Rico opened an eight-run lead in the sixth inning and held off Venezuela.

Venezuela lost in the semifinals after going 3-1 in the first round.

Vidal hit a solo homer in the sixth and drove in three runs. The third baseman leads the Series with three home runs. Yadiel Rivera had two hits and two RBIs.

Orlando Roman earned the win, giving up one run and seven hits in five innings.

Mitch Lively, the starting pitcher for Venezuela's Aguilas del Zulia, gave up four runs and four hits while getting just two outs.