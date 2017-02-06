Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/6/2017 9:27 PM

Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) makes a layup on Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) makes a layup on Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd after a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd after a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, is congratulated by teammate forward Marcus Morris (13) after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, is congratulated by teammate forward Marcus Morris (13) after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric, left, and guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (20) reach in on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric, left, and guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (20) reach in on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric looks to shoot around Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, left, and center Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric looks to shoot around Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, left, and center Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
    Associated Press

 
By NOAH TRISTER
Associated Press
 
 

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Detroit led 55-46 at halftime, then made its first six shots of the third quarter. The Pistons went on to outscore Philadelphia 34-21 in the period and were never seriously challenged after that.

Detroit had seven players in double figures. Marcus Morris led the way with 19 points, and Reggie Jackson scored 14. Jon Leuer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aron Baynes had 12 each.

Jahlil Okafor scored 16 points for the 76ers, who have lost four straight.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account