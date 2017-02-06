Pistons pull away in 3rd quarter, beat 76ers 113-96

hello

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric looks to shoot around Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, left, and center Aron Baynes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Gerald Henderson (12) shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric, left, and guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (20) reach in on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond as pulls down a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, is congratulated by teammate forward Marcus Morris (13) after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd after a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) makes a layup on Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Associated Press

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. -- Andre Drummond had 16 points and 17 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons pulled away at the start of the third quarter for an easy 113-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

Detroit led 55-46 at halftime, then made its first six shots of the third quarter. The Pistons went on to outscore Philadelphia 34-21 in the period and were never seriously challenged after that.

Detroit had seven players in double figures. Marcus Morris led the way with 19 points, and Reggie Jackson scored 14. Jon Leuer, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aron Baynes had 12 each.

Jahlil Okafor scored 16 points for the 76ers, who have lost four straight.