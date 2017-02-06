No. 11 Texas women hold on for rare win at No. 2 Baylor

Texas head coach Karen Aston yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Texas guard Ariel Atkins (23) and center Kelsey Lang, left, battle for the ball against Baylor guards Kristy Wallace, bottom right, and Alexis Prince during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Baylor guard Alexis Jones (30) drives against Texas guard Lashann Higgs (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Baylor guard Kristy Wallace, left, and Texas guard Ariel Atkins reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey calls for a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Associated Press

Texas guard Brianna Taylor (20) grabs the rebound against Baylor forward Kalani Brown, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Looking on is Texas center Kelsey Lang, right. Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- Joyner Holmes drove for the tiebreaking layup with a minute left and 11th-ranked Texas held on to win its 17th consecutive game, 85-79 at Baylor on Monday night to end the second-ranked Lady Bears' 21-game winning streak and give them their first home loss in nearly three years.

Texas (19-4, 13-0) never trailed in the first-ever matchup of teams both 12-0 in Big 12 play.

But Baylor, after facing a season-high deficit of 16 points early in the second half, fought back to tie the game at 76-all when Alexis Jones made a jumper with 1:28 left. Holmes, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, then added two free throws after a Jones miss.

The Lady Bears (23-2, 12-1) had won 55 straight home games since losing to West Virginia on March 2, 2014.

Brooke McCarthy had 22 points for the Longhorns, who take over the nation's second-longest winning streak behind top-ranked UConn's 97 wins in a row. Ariel Atkins had 20 points and Lashann Higgs 16.

Kalani Brown had 24 points for Baylor, while Jones had all 19 of her points after halftime.