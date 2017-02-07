No. 15 UCLA stuns eighth-ranked Stanford to shake up Pac-12

STANFORD, Calif. -- UCLA needed a bounce-back game in a big way after a narrow loss at California three nights earlier. Stanford had a "hangover" from the emotional high of Tara VanDerveer's 1,000th win, and the Hall of Fame coach said that very thing before telling her team to "just let it go."

Jordin Canada scored 25 points, Monique Billings had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 15 UCLA stunned eighth-ranked Stanford 85-76 Monday night.

"Wow, this conference is really, really good," Bruins coach Cori Close said.

After losing in Berkeley on Friday night, the Bruins rebounded to beat the Cardinal one game after VanDerveer became just the second women's coach with 1,000 wins alongside the late Pat Summitt and third overall in Division I with Duke's Mike Krzyzewski.

Kari Korver had 17 points for UCLA (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12), which won the lone game last season 56-36 in Los Angeles that snapped a 21-game Stanford winning streak in the series. The Bruins snapped a 16-game losing streak at Maples since their last victory here on Jan. 16, 1999.

"That's just going to carry us over into March and help us in the Pac-12 tournament and NCAA Tournament," Canada said.

Karlie Samuelson scored 15 points and Erica McCall and Alanna Smith each added 14 for Stanford (20-4, 10-2), which allowed 80 or more points in a conference game for just the 12th time since 2000.

"I'm disappointed but I'm not discouraged," VanDerveer said.

The Cardinal didn't take care of the ball when it mattered - a point of emphasis by VanDerveer after Friday's game - and had their seven-game winning streak snapped since a double-overtime home loss to Oregon State on Jan. 8.

Cold-shooting Stanford missed high-percentage shots in the paint and failed to convert crucial free throws that would have been three-point plays, going 13 of 20 from the line.

The Cardinal shot 4 for 20 in the third quarter and Roberson went down hard with 2.8 seconds left in the third when she was screened. Stanford trailed by four heading into the fourth.

"We didn't take advantage of the free throws - we left seven points there at the free throw line," VanDerveer said. "We were a step slow on defense. We didn't just miss the and-1s, we missed point-blank layups. We did not have the overall energy, it wasn't the same bench that was at Washington, it wasn't the same bench that was at USC. I don't mean just the bench, it wasn't the same team."

McCall missed two key free throws for would-be three-point plays. She converted two with 8:56 to play. Brittany McPhee was 1 for 5 from the line and had a costly turnover that led to a basket by Billings in the closing minutes.

Briana Roberson hit two 3-pointers late in the first half, including one with 19 seconds remaining before halftime to put Stanford ahead 40-37 at the break.

UCLA forced 11 turnovers and held a narrow 41-38 edge on the boards after an 80-77 defeat at Cal snapped the Bruins' six-game winning streak.

"This is a game about finishing. You don't get any style points," VanDerveer said.

CONGRATS POUR IN

VanDerveer is still working to reply to all of the congratulatory text messages and to everyone who reached out for her milestone against USC - and she's one who will reply. She didn't want any distractions preparing for UCLA.

During halftime, Charles Barkley offered his own tribute on the video board along with former Stanford player Katy Steding.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins snapped a 15-game losing streak on the road to ranked opponents. UCLA moved to 13-0 when shooting 40 percent or better. Canada scored in double figures for the 29th straight game dating to last season. ... Nicole Kornet's left shoe came off with about 8 1/2 minutes to play and she quickly pulled it back on during the Bruins' offensive sequence - then knocked down a 3 the next possession and another in crunch time.

Stanford: The Cardinal dropped to 19-1 this season when shooting 40 percent or better, ending a 26-game unbeaten stretch when doing so. ... Stanford rarely loses at home: The Cardinal are 81-6 at home in conference play since 2007-08, while going 146-10 at Maples Pavilion over the last 10 years.

UP NEXT

UCLA: At Oregon on Friday.

Stanford: Hosts Colorado on Friday.