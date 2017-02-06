Barton scores 31 in Nuggets' 110-87 win over Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell, left, drives the lane to the basket past Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, tries to work the ball inside for a shot as Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, of Germany, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, right, drives to the net past Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Devin Harris, right, drives to the net as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, front left, and guard Gary Harris defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 110-87. Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell, left, pursues a loose ball with Denver Nuggets guard Jameer Nelson in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 110-87. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, defends as Dallas Mavericks guard Yogi Ferrell drives to the net in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. Associated Press

Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, right, drives to the net past Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 110-87. Associated Press

DENVER -- Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night.

Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury. Also missing the game was forward Kenneth Faried, who was excused to tend to personal matters.

Dallas, which was also short-handed, was led by Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell. They had 15 points apiece, but the loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks.

Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.