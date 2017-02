Top female gymnasts to compete at Sears Centre

See the future stars of American women's gymnastics at the 2017 Secret U.S. Classic in Hoffman Estates this summer.

The gymnastics event, which is a final "tuneup" for the P&G Gymnastics Championships, comes to the Sears Centre Arena on July 29.

Tickets are $79 to $129 and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Call (888) 732-7784 or visit searscentre.com.