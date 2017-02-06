Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 2/6/2017 7:00 AM

UN: Afghan civilian casualties rose 3 percent in 2016

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The U.N. mission in Afghanistan says the number of civilian casualties in the country's conflict rose by 3 percent in 2016.

The U.N. 2016 Annual Report on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Afghanistan was released Monday. It says that between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016, the mission documented 11,418 civilian casualties - 3,498 deaths and 7,920 wounded.

That marked a 2-percent decrease in civilian deaths and a 6-percent increase in civilians wounded, amounting to an overall 3-percent increase in casualties compared to 2015.

In 2016, the mission documented record numbers of civilian casualties from ground engagements, suicide and complex attacks and explosive remnants of war, as well as the highest number of civilian casualties caused by aerial operations since 2009.

