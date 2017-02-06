10 Things to Know for Today

Breaking News Bar
 
  • In this photo taken Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, photo, Paul Draper, 59, of Voorheesville, N.Y., left, and 63-year-old Mike Jarboe of Clifton Park, play music on the train north of New York City. AP Tampa correspondent Tamara Lush spent 15 days traveling via train across the U.S. as part of Amtrak's residency program, designed for creative professionals to spend time writing on the rails. She spoke with dozens of people _ fellow travelers, friends and family waiting for loved one at stations, train workers _ and filed occasional dispatches for the Tales on a Train project.

    Associated Press

  • New England Patriots fans in Boston celebrate after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Abdullah Alghazali, right, hugs his 13-year-old son Ali Abdullah Alghazali after the Yemeni boy stepped out of an arrival entrance at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's ban enjoyed tearful reunions with family members in the U.S. on Sunday after a federal judge swept the restrictions aside.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TWO STATES TELL COURT THAT RESTORING TRAVEL BAN WOULD "UNLEASH CHAOS"

The filings with a federal appeals court came early after the White House said it expected the courts to reinstate the ban on refugees and travelers from seven countries.

2. WHY NEW ENGLAND'S SUPER BOWL VICTORY WAS THE SWEETEST OF ALL

This Super Bowl was lost as the Patriots trailed the Falcons by 25 points. Then came the best comeback ever.

3. HOW SUPER BOWL ADS WENT POLITICAL

Airbnb touted inclusiveness with an ad showing faces of different ethnicities, while "It's a 10" hair brand indirectly referenced Trump's hair.

4. TRUMP TO MAKE FIRST VISIT TO U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND HEADQUARTERS

At MacDill Air Force Base, the president is to be briefed by CENTCOM and SOCOM leaders, join troops for lunch and deliver a speech.

5. WHAT YOU CAN LEARN FROM BUYING TOILET PAPER IN NORTH KOREA

The official and unofficial currency exchange rates are totally out of whack, which can severely hamper foreign investment and contribute to corruption and economic instability.

6. KREMLIN INDIGNANT THAT BILL O'REILLY CALLED PUTIN A "KILLER"

A spokesman for the Russian president called the Fox News journalist's comments "unacceptable and offensive" and demanded an apology.

7. WHY MORE CHILDREN ARE BEING KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN

A U.N. report found that the number of children killed in Afghanistan's conflict rose by 25 percent in 2016, mostly because of left-over or discarded munitions.

8. SEVEN PERCENT OF CATHOLIC PRIESTS IN AUSTRALIA ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ABUSE OVER DECADES

Officials investigating the abuse revealed for the first time the extent of the crisis.

9. TRUMP'S YOUNG SON DISCOVERING HOW TOUGH BEING A FIRST KID CAN BE

Ten-year-old Barron has been the target of jokes, reviving age-old questions about the sometimes less-than-kid glove treatment of presidential kids.

10. THE AMERICANS AN AP REPORTER MET DURING A CROSS-COUNTRY TRAIN TRIP

A hospice worker who now has cancer herself; a Texas university student saying goodbye to her Mexican grandparents; a man planning a surprise marriage proposal.

