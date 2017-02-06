Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 2/6/2017 8:00 AM

Cops: Woman used $1.2M forged check to try to buy house

Associated Press
DILLSBURG, Pa. -- Police say a Pennsylvania woman tried to buy a house by forging a $1.2 million check from a credit union.

Police in Carroll Township, York County, say that happened in January.

Investigators say 49-year-old Katherine Kempson used the internet to copy a business logo from Members First Federal Credit Union to create the $1.2 million check. She's also accused of writing a bad check for $60,000 to a real estate agency as part of the bogus transaction.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Kempson. She faces a preliminary hearing March 20 on forgery and bad check charges.

Police Sgt. David Smith says the credit union's fraud department first raised red flags, prompting police to investigate.

