updated: 2/6/2017 7:55 AM

Ray Christensen, voice of the Gophers, dies at 92

Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS -- Ray Christensen, who did play-by-play for the Minnesota Gophers for 50 years, has died at age 92.

Christensen's son, Jim, said his father died Sunday after an upper respiratory infection.

Christensen was a well-known voice on WCCO Radio and known as the Voice of the Gophers. He did his 510th and final Gopher football broadcast in the fall of 2000. He also broadcast Gopher basketball for 45 straight seasons.

He was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2002 and is a member of the University of Minnesota Athletics Hall of Fame. His banner hangs from the rafters at Williams Arena.

He also broadcast games for the Minneapolis Lakers, Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings.

Christensen also served with the Army in World War II.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

