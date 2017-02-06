Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book

hello

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui is interviewed by The Associated Press about her book 'In the Name of Peter' (Nel Nome di Pietro), a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Chaouqui received a suspended sentence for her role in the leaks, and is tempting Vatican prosecutors by publishing confidential documents in her book that hits bookstores Tuesday Associated Press

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui holds her book 'In the Name of Peter' (Nel Nome di Pietro), a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Chaouqui received a suspended sentence for her role in the leaks, and is tempting Vatican prosecutors by publishing confidential documents in her book that hits bookstores Tuesday Associated Press

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui holds up her book 'In the Name of Peter' (Nel Nome di Pietro), a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Chaouqui received a suspended sentence for her role in the leaks, and is tempting Vatican prosecutors by publishing confidential documents in her book that hits bookstores Tuesday Associated Press

PR agent Francesca Chaouqui is photographed during an interview with The Associated Press about her book 'In the Name of Peter' (Nel Nome di Pietro), a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Chaouqui received a suspended sentence for her role in the leaks, and is tempting Vatican prosecutors by publishing confidential documents in her book that hits bookstores Tuesday Associated Press

ROME -- The most colorful protagonist in the Vatican's leaks scandal has emerged from a bruising Vatican trial with a baby, a business and a book describing the behind-the-scenes drama of Pope Francis' reform efforts.

"In the Name of Peter" hits Italian bookstores Tuesday, seven months after author Francesca Chaouqui - an ambitious communications consultant - received a 10-month suspended sentence for conspiring to pass confidential documents onto two journalists.

In an interview Monday, Chaouqui said the book is her "testament of truth" and that she doesn't fear a possible new Vatican trial for publishing confidential Vatican documents in her book.

She says: "I'm ready to defend myself in Italy with all the strength that I have. I'm not the same person who went (to the Vatican) like an obedient puppy."