updated: 2/6/2017 2:03 PM

Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book

  • PR agent Francesca Chaouqui is photographed during an interview with The Associated Press about her book 'In the Name of Peter' (Nel Nome di Pietro), a behind-the-scenes drama of a papal reform commission that ended in disgrace after its documents were leaked to two journalists, in Rome, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Chaouqui received a suspended sentence for her role in the leaks, and is tempting Vatican prosecutors by publishing confidential documents in her book that hits bookstores Tuesday

    Associated Press

ROME -- The most colorful protagonist in the Vatican's leaks scandal has emerged from a bruising Vatican trial with a baby, a business and a book describing the behind-the-scenes drama of Pope Francis' reform efforts.

"In the Name of Peter" hits Italian bookstores Tuesday, seven months after author Francesca Chaouqui - an ambitious communications consultant - received a 10-month suspended sentence for conspiring to pass confidential documents onto two journalists.

In an interview Monday, Chaouqui said the book is her "testament of truth" and that she doesn't fear a possible new Vatican trial for publishing confidential Vatican documents in her book.

She says: "I'm ready to defend myself in Italy with all the strength that I have. I'm not the same person who went (to the Vatican) like an obedient puppy."

