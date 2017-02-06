Dawn Patrol: Wheaton police investigate homicide; Pats win Super Bowl

Police question person of interest in Wheaton homicide

Authorities are questioning a person of interest in the weekend slaying of a 58-year-old Wheaton woman. Erin C. Leinweber was found dead about 6:45 p.m. Saturday in a residence in the 1300 block of Woodcutter Lane, Wheaton police said yesterday. Though the cause of death is not being released, authorities said they are investigating it as a homicide. Full story.

Community rallies around beaten South Elgin boy

The South Elgin community is rallying around a 12-year-old boy who spent much of the weekend in an induced coma recovering from brain and skull injuries suffered when he was severely beaten Friday by a middle school classmate. About $19,000 had been raised on two GoFundMe accounts as of yesterday to help the family of Henry Sembdner, a seventh-grader at Kenyon Woods Middle School who has been hospitalized at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge since shortly after the assault. Full story.

Huntley High School offers support to students after racist pamphlet

Huntley High School is offering support for students and families troubled by a racist pamphlet distributed in school last week. A student is facing disciplinary action after circulating a pamphlet Friday that contained "deplorable and racist content," Principal Scott Rowe said in a message to families. Full story.

Developers wanted for Grayslake's old fairgrounds

An economic development organization in Grayslake is hoping to generate more interest in the former Lake County Fairgrounds site. Qualified developers for the long-dormant property at routes 45 and 120 are being solicited by the Grayslake Business Partnership, a nonprofit, public-private initiative seeking to lure new businesses to the village. Full story.

Patriots make historic comeback in Super Bowl

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in yesterday's Super Bowl, the first to ever go to overtime. Read the game story here, get Mike Imrem's take here, and see our photo galleries here and here.

Butler's status uncertain with bruised heel

Jimmy Butler did not practice yesterday and is questionable for tonight's Chicago Bulls game at Sacramento. Butler missed Friday's loss in Houston with a right-heel contusion. He had an MRI exam Saturday, which essentially just confirmed the Bulls' original diagnosis, beat writer Mike McGraw reports. Read his full story here.