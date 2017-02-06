Batavia group collecting, donating prom dresses

hello

CHIP IN Batavia -- also known as Community Helpers Impacting People In Need -- is collecting and giving away prom dresses to area students.

This is the fourth year the organization has donated prom dresses. This year, CHIP IN Batavia has teamed up with the Batavia Public Library for the giveaway, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

The event is open to all girls, regardless of need, and will include more than 200 dresses. All dresses are free.

The Batavia High School Prom is May 6.

"It is our goal to make sure everyone who needs and wants a dress can get one," said Joanne Spitz, co-founder of CHIP IN Batavia.

To donate a gently used prom dress, drop it off at the Batavia Public Library during normal business hours between Jan. 9 and Feb. 16.

For more information, email info@chipinbatavia.org.

U-46 MLK awards

Elgin Area School District U-46 students honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during a celebration, dubbed "Nonviolence is the answer … The foundation of such method is love," earlier this month.

The event, held in partnership with the city of Elgin's Human Relations Commission, included essays submitted by fourth- through 12th-graders who participated in a Socratic seminar at Larkin High School.

Fifty U-46 students discussed how humans resolve conflict throughout their lives. The seminar provided an opportunity for students to share what they can do to overcome revenge, aggression and retaliation to resolve conflicts through nonviolence.

Four U-46 seniors received the 2017 Dr. King Scholarship; and Socratic seminar and art contest award winners were announced during a program celebrating the community's commitment to King's legacy at The Hemmens Cultural Center. Here are the winners:

• 2017 Dr. King Scholarship winners: first place, Olivia Clark, Elgin High School, $1,000; second place, Jada Brown, Larkin High School, $500; third place, Joseph Strom, Larkin High School, $500; fourth place, Xavier Morris, South Elgin High School, $350.

Socratic seminar winners

• Elementary and middle: first place, Rhea Mistry, fifth-grader at Timber Trails Elementary School in Hoffman Estates; second place, Tarani Kalagara, fifth-grader at Liberty Elementary School in Bartlett; third place, Taylor Heard, eighth-grader at Tefft Middle School in Bartlett.

• High school: first place, Nicole Sanchez; second place, Lesly Rodriguez; third place, Michelle Leon; all are sophomores at South Elgin High School.

Art contest winners

• Kindergarten through third grade: Emersun Garrett, second-grader at Hilltop Elementary School in Elgin; Erick Hinds, third-grader at Century Oaks Elementary School in Elgin.

• Fourth through sixth-grade: Beverly Yu, fourth-grader at Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett; Rocio Montano, sixth-grader at Channing Elementary School in Elgin.

• Seventh and eighth grade: Brianna Yu, seventh-grader at Eastview Middle School in Bartlett.

• Ninth through 12th grade: Andres Dominguez, sophomore at Larkin High School in Elgin; Britney Yu, sophomore at Bartlett High School in Bartlett.

Candidate forum

Elgin Area School District U-46's Citizens' Advisory Council will host a forum for candidates for school board at 7 p.m. March 9 in the auditorium of the U-46 Educational Services Center, 355 E. Chicago St.

Advisory councils, community groups and interested parties are asked to submit questions for the candidates to answer during the forum.

Questions are intended to provide insights to voters and the public on their positions on issues that impact U-46 schools and students, as well as their approach as a board member. Questions must be submitted to U46CACForum@gmail.com.