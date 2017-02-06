Mount Prospect officer revives heroin overdose victim

A Mount Prospect police officer used the anti-opiate drug naloxone late last month to revive a man suffering from an apparent heroin overdose, police said.

The rescue occurred Jan. 24, when officers responded to a 911 call in the 0-100 block of South Elm Street for a report of a possible overdose. The first officer on scene located an unresponsive 28-year-old man who was not breathing.

The officer administered a dose naloxone in an attempt to counteract the overdose. After the man did not respond, the officer administered a second dose, after which the man opened his eyes and resumed breathing.

"The officer reversed the effects of a possible opiate overdose through her excellent assessment of the situation and the timely administration of the naloxone," Mount Prospect Police Chief Tim Janowick said in a news release. "Her competent and compassionate actions mitigated a significant risk to the patient."

"This incident is a reflection of the challenges associated with opiate addiction in the Chicago area and across the nation. Whether the opiates come from illicit narcotics or gateway prescription medications, we must have a multipronged approach to managing these challenges," he added.

Mount Prospect officers were trained and equipped with naloxone in December.