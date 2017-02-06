Maine Township hosts Feb. 7 presentation on heroin epidemic

Maine Township will host the presentation "The New Heroin Epidemic: How Did We get Here? What Can We do?" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at town hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.

The presentation will provide attendees with the most up-to-date information on signs and symptoms of heroin use, treatment needs, and current trends related to adolescents, adults, and athletes in our communities and workforce.

Featured speaker Chris Gleason has worked in the addiction field since 1995, working in DUI, outpatient, and inpatient mental health and substance abuse programs. He is a certified advanced addiction counselor.

In addition, attendees will also hear an inspiring personal story of hope and recovery from a former heroin addict. The evening will conclude with a question-and-answer session with both presenters.

Check in will be from 6-6:30 p.m. The event is free, but advanced registration is requested at mainetownship.com/MAINESTAY or by calling (847) 297-2510, ext. 275.