NFL Hall of Famer Dungy to speak at Willow Creek this weekend

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy will discuss marriage, relationships and his book "Uncommon Marriage: What We've Learned about Lasting Love and Overcoming Life's Obstacles Together" during three services this weekend at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington. Associated Press 2005 photo

Hall of Fame former NFL coach Tony Dungy will speak at services this weekend at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, as part of the church's ongoing "Love Everyone, Always" campaign.

Dungy, who retired from coaching in 2009 and now is an Emmy Award-winning commentator, will speak at services Saturday and Sunday in celebration of marriage and relationships, as highlighted in his book, co-authored with wife Lauren, "Uncommon Marriage: What We've Learned about Lasting Love and Overcoming Life's Obstacles Together."

Dungy is known for his leadership style that emphasizes decency and respect, and his priorities of faith and family. He retired in 2009 after a 31-year NFL career.

In 13 seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dungy amassed a 148-79 record and reached the postseason an unprecedented 10 straight times. His teams averaged more wins in the regular season than those of any head coach in NFL history.

In 2007, he became the first African-American coach to lead his team to a championship when the Colts beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

Dungy has written three New York Times best selling books and two children's books, each sharing a positive message.

At Willow Creek, church attendees and those tuning in to WillowCreek.tv will hear Dungy's story firsthand.

"Tony Dungy is kicking off our first weekend continuing the 'Love Everyone, Always' series, and we pray relationships and marriages are strengthened through his incredible story," said Willow Creek Senior Pastor the Rev. Bill Hybels.

Dungy will speak at Willow Creek services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

Willow Creek's main campus is located at 67 E. Algonquin Road in South Barrington. For more information, visit willowcreek.org.