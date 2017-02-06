Mount Prospect man charged in Des Plaines burglary

A 38-year-old Mount Prospect man was behind bars Monday at the Cook County jail facing a felony charge alleging he broke into a Des Plaines home late last month and stole a large amount of cash, jewelry and electronics.

Bartosz Leszczynski, of the 100 block of Northwest Highway, is charged with residential burglary stemming from a Jan. 31 break-in at a home on the 100 block of Lance Drive in Des Plaines, police said.

According to police, a burglar entered the home through a window and removed numerous items.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 1, police said, Mount Prospect police made contact with Leszczynski on an unrelated matter and discovered he was in possession of proceeds from the Des Plaines burglary. He later admitted to committing the burglary, police said.

Leszczynski was being held on $150,000 bail pending a Feb. 23 court date.