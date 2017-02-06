Top four spots for wings in the Tri-Cities

hello

We don't have to call this another "search" for a great food item, but if you want to weigh in, be sure to share your thoughts by sending me a note. But one of my loyal readers, Mike Davis of Geneva, has already completed some fairly extensive research on the topic of chicken wings and the best places to get them in the area.

This particular bar food has become a favorite for sports fans and others who frequent the bar and grill scene, so it's most definitely become an important part of our dining lives.

Let me first admit I can't lend much advice or personal experience in this category. I like wings as an appetizer on occasion, but rarely have them.

My last real batch for a meal was at Buffalo Wild Wings on Randall Road while watching a Cubs game at least five years ago.

So we'll follow Davis' guidance on this one. His opening salvo indicates you might want to read on: "I love wings and I have discovered some really good ones over the years. If someone wanted to, they could have really good wings for 50 cents each most nights of the week."

So, he has shared his top four wings joints.

His favorite, and one confirmed by my son, is the 50-cent wings on Wednesdays at the Old Towne Pub in Geneva. He is not shy about tagging Old Towne's wings as "the best that I have had anywhere around."

Davis calls his "very close second" The Beehive in St. Charles, which has the 50-centers on Sundays and Mondays. I have had these wings during a special event at The Beehive, and I do remember coming away thinking they were the best appetizer on the tables that night.

In the third-place spot comes Rookies in St. Charles, with 50-cent wings on Mondays. Rookies makes breaded or regular wings, and Davis says both are great.

Finally, Crosstown Pub in Batavia offers some great wings for half price on Wednesdays.

This information may not help much, now that football season is over. But if the Blackhawks can stir some excitement in the coming months, then some beers and wings might be in order.

And, of course, pitchers and catchers report to spring training soon.

It's all in the name:

Rather than fill my brain with worry and concern about various failing retail locations throughout the area, and spending so much time contemplating what might, could or should happen at Charlestowne Mall in St. Charles, the answer jumped out at me on a recent drive past the outlet mall in Aurora along I-88.

The parking lot there is almost always full. The few times I have been walking around the location, signs for new stores coming soon were always posted.

So, the answer is simple. Use the word "outlet" on any retail center you build -- and they will come.

Lots of food:

It was my first experience with a "wedding tasting" -- and taste we did. I haven't eaten that much food on a Saturday afternoon since maybe ever.

The folks at Royal Fox Country Club in St. Charles put on a great display for my son and his fiancee to pick from all of the various table settings and other features of having a wedding reception at its site. Plus, all of the food options for the menu.

That's obviously where I came in. Just keep putting food on a plate in front of me, and I will oblige.

As for the other stuff? Can you imagine anyone asking me what type of napkin fold, or chair or table covering would be best? It's sort of like asking Stan Laurel an important question and getting his glazed-over look in response.

Plus, that's certainly not why I was there. I liked the chicken and steak, if anyone is asking.

No more rails:

It's been a couple of years since I had to take the train into Chicago on a daily basis for my regular full-time job.

And with a wipe of the brow, and a big "whew," my company's decision to let those in the Chicago office work from home has been a tremendous money saver.

The Metra rates have gone up three times since my commuting days. And I thought it was quite expensive when I was making those monthly pass payments for about four years.

In that regard, there's only one way for me to assess it at this point. My company gave me what amounted to a nice raise by eliminating the commute.

dheun@sbcglobal.net