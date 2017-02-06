Breaking News Bar
 
Glen Ellyn couple wins contest to renew vows on Willis Tower skydeck

Daily Herald report

A Glen Ellyn couple has won a contest to renew their vows on the Willis Tower skydeck.

Kathy and Denis Kendall, married 26 years, will reprise their wedding vows in the glass balconies off the skyscraper's 103rd floor.

Three other couples will get hitched ahead of Valentine's Day during ceremonies set for 8 a.m. Sunday.

The winners of the "Love on the Ledge" contest were announced Monday. Couples had to post a two-minute video to the Skydeck Chicago's Facebook page sharing why they should win and how they met.

The Kendalls will exchange vows in an intimate, 15-minute ceremony along with up to 10 guests on the balcony -- which extends 4.3 feet off the world's eighth-tallest building. They also will receive a champagne toast, a wedding gift from Crate and Barrel and an overnight stay at the LondonHouse Chicago hotel.

