Arlington Heights police seek retail theft suspect

A surveillance image shows a woman suspected of stealing clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods on two separate occasions. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods on two separate occasions.

Police say the most recent theft occurred between 6:11 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the store at 401 E. Palatine Road. The first was reported between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. last Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect took an unknown amount of athletic apparel and a black North Face jacket. She is described as black, with a large build, and has red streaks of color in her hair. She was driven by a black male in a gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword 847AHPD to 847411.