updated: 2/6/2017 5:12 PM

Arlington Heights police seek retail theft suspect

  • A surveillance image shows a woman suspected of stealing clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods on two separate occasions.

    Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

    Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

 
Daily Herald report

Arlington Heights police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods on two separate occasions.

Police say the most recent theft occurred between 6:11 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at the store at 401 E. Palatine Road. The first was reported between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. last Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect took an unknown amount of athletic apparel and a black North Face jacket. She is described as black, with a large build, and has red streaks of color in her hair. She was driven by a black male in a gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information should call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-STOP or submit an anonymous tip by texting keyword 847AHPD to 847411.

