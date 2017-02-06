Waukegan National Airport officials seek rights for forest preserve property

The Lake County Forest Preserve District is willing to consider granting rights to about 52 acres as part of a proposed new runway at the Waukegan National Airport.

Members of the forest board's planning committee on Monday informally agreed to craft a nonbinding letter of intent with the Waukegan Port District regarding the project, although that wouldn't necessarily translate to future formal support. Forest district approval is one of dozens of initial consents needed for federal authorities to determine whether the project is feasible.

Even if everything went without a hitch, groundbreaking to replace an existing 6,000-foot runway with a longer one wouldn't happen for seven years, airport officials said.

The request involves two pieces of Rollins Savanna Forest Preserve, north and south of Yorkhouse Road. None of the property would be used for the runway, but would adjoin it as a buffer and there would be little if any change to the southern piece.

Commissioners stressed there are environmental and other factors to address before an official agreement would be considered.

"We, in good faith, have tried to ask all the questions. But when details come to you and your staff, we may have added concerns," committee Chair Carol Calabresa said. "I think we've just scratched the surface."

Port district authorities say the existing runway in near the end of its useful life and is 1,000 feet shorter than required by the Federal Aviation Administration to meet safety requirements.

The Illinois Department of Transporation also needs to know the district's stance as it plans for widening and potentially lowering Route 131 (Green Bay Road), under the new extended runway.

And, IDOT's aeronautics division needs confirmation because it is responsible for administering federal funds for the project and wants to know whether to proceed or shelve it and distribute funds elsewhere, commissioners were told.

"Until we have an understanding, it's on hold," airport General Manager Skip Goss said.

The 535-acre airport on the north side of Waukegan bordered by Green Bay, Yorkhouse and Wadsworth roads and Lewis Avenue is classified as a "reliever airport" for O'Hare International and handles private, corporate, business, executive and government aircraft. Extending the runway would allow for more nonstop overseas flights, attract more tenants and jobs and provide an economic boost, airport officials say.

Though discussed for several years, this is first time the forest district has been approached to put anything in writing. Officials want details and potential concerns raised and addressed before proceeding with a letter of intent.

"We will continue to work through this process. It's not a done deal," said Commissioner Craig Taylor, a retired commercial pilot.

