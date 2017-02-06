Coroner: Geneva Commons worker died of asphyxia

A worker who died Friday after being pinned by a lifting device while installing a sign on a tower at Geneva Commons died of asphyxia from a mechanical compression of the neck, the Kane County coroner's office said Monday.

The man, Donald J. Tentler, 47, of West Dundee, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident, which happened at about 11:48 a.m. Friday. He and another worker were at the top of a bell tower, city officials said.

Firefighters found Tentler unconscious and unresponsive, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other worker was able to walk down a fire truck ladder, but it took three hours to remove Tentler's body from the bell tower.

The preliminary autopsy results are pending toxicology reports, coroner's officials said.

-- Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report