Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 2/6/2017 5:48 PM

Coroner: Geneva Commons worker died of asphyxia

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Emergency personnel work at the new clock tower in Geneva on Friday. The Kane County coroner said Monday that the worker who was pinned by a lifting device while installing a sign at the clock tower died of asphyxia from a mechanical compression of the neck.

      Emergency personnel work at the new clock tower in Geneva on Friday. The Kane County coroner said Monday that the worker who was pinned by a lifting device while installing a sign at the clock tower died of asphyxia from a mechanical compression of the neck.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

A worker who died Friday after being pinned by a lifting device while installing a sign on a tower at Geneva Commons died of asphyxia from a mechanical compression of the neck, the Kane County coroner's office said Monday.

The man, Donald J. Tentler, 47, of West Dundee, was pronounced dead at the scene following the accident, which happened at about 11:48 a.m. Friday. He and another worker were at the top of a bell tower, city officials said.

Firefighters found Tentler unconscious and unresponsive, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene. The other worker was able to walk down a fire truck ladder, but it took three hours to remove Tentler's body from the bell tower.

The preliminary autopsy results are pending toxicology reports, coroner's officials said.

-- Harry Hitzeman contributed to this report

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account