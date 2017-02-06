McHenry man charged in heroin overdose death

A McHenry man was arrested Monday and charged with supplying a fatal dose of heroin to a man found last month at a gas station, according to the authorities.

Glen L. Miculinic, 65, of the 1200 block of Clover Lane, faces six to 30 years prison if convicted of drug-induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies found an unresponsive, 55-year-old man Jan. 11 at the Shell Gas Station, 2022 W. Rand Road, McHenry. The man was later pronounced dead, and McHenry County Sheriff's Office Task Force investigation determined the man had ingested heroin supplied by Miculinic, authorities said.

Miculinic was arrested Monday morning at his home and is being held on $250,000 bail, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released while the case is pending. He is next due in court Tuesday.

Miculinic was arrested in December 2002 in Crystal Lake and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show, and the charges were later dismissed.