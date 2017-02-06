Breaking News Bar
 
McHenry County
updated: 2/6/2017 7:54 PM

McHenry man charged in heroin overdose death

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Glen L. Miculinic faces six to 30 years in prison.

    Glen L. Miculinic faces six to 30 years in prison.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A McHenry man was arrested Monday and charged with supplying a fatal dose of heroin to a man found last month at a gas station, according to the authorities.

Glen L. Miculinic, 65, of the 1200 block of Clover Lane, faces six to 30 years prison if convicted of drug-induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance, both felonies, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies found an unresponsive, 55-year-old man Jan. 11 at the Shell Gas Station, 2022 W. Rand Road, McHenry. The man was later pronounced dead, and McHenry County Sheriff's Office Task Force investigation determined the man had ingested heroin supplied by Miculinic, authorities said.

Miculinic was arrested Monday morning at his home and is being held on $250,000 bail, meaning he must post $25,000 to be released while the case is pending. He is next due in court Tuesday.

Miculinic was arrested in December 2002 in Crystal Lake and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, records show, and the charges were later dismissed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account