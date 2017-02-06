Grain lower; livestock higher

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5.20 cent lower at $4.2500 a bushel; March corn was down 1.30 cents at $3.6370 a bushel; March oats was up 2.62 cents at $2.62-0 a bushel while March soybeans up 7.20 cents to $10.3420 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .175 cent lowerr at $1.1573 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.1680 pound; February lean hogs gained .10 cent to $.7125 a pound.