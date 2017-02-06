Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 2/6/2017 12:29 PM

Grain lower; livestock higher

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5.20 cent lower at $4.2500 a bushel; March corn was down 1.30 cents at $3.6370 a bushel; March oats was up 2.62 cents at $2.62-0 a bushel while March soybeans up 7.20 cents to $10.3420 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was .175 cent lowerr at $1.1573 a pound; March feeder cattle was down .10 cent at $1.1680 pound; February lean hogs gained .10 cent to $.7125 a pound.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account