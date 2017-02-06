Breaking News Bar
 
Odyssey Country Club's event center undergoes major remodel

TINLEY PARK -- The Odyssey Event Centre in Tinley Park is undergoing a major interior renovation that will be unveiled to the public on March 1.

The remodeled spaces will be brighter and more contemporary, offering a renewed sophistication. Platinum wall coverings and finishes, marble floors and crystal chandeliers will provide a brighter appearance. In addition, color-changing lighting is being added throughout the ballrooms to add a host of color inspirations.

"With this remodel, we wanted our spaces to maintain the elegance with which we have always been associated, and also provide event hosts endless opportunities to transform the space to reflect their unique vision and to bring their personal style to life," said Patricia Halikias, The Odyssey's architect and remodel director.

The architectural features that leave an impression on visitors will remain, including the grand entry foyer with twin staircases and two-story fireplace. The ballrooms and outdoor veranda will continue to host views of the golf course, private lakes, cascading fountains, gazebos and floral gardens.

The Odyssey Event Centre can accommodate events with as few as 40 guests, up to receptions with 1,000 guests.

The Odyssey remains open during the remodel and visitors and event hosts can continue to book events and tour the remodel. The Sunday Brunch also continues every weekend throughout the remodel.

For more information, all 708-429-7400 or visit odysseycountryclub.com or on Facebook page and Twitter. T

