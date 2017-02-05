Bobadilla earns Augsburg 3-2 win over Bremen in Bundesliga

Augsburg's Paul Verhaegh, left, challenges for the ball with Bremen's Zlatko Junuzovic during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and SV Werder Bremen, in Augsburg, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP) via AP) Associated Press

Augsburg's Raul Bobadilla, left, and Bremen's Lamine Sane challange for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and SV Werder Bremen, in Augsburg, southern Germany, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP) via AP) Associated Press

BERLIN -- Raul Bobadilla struck in the last second of injury time to give Augsburg a 3-2 win on Sunday and deny Werder Bremen an important point in its Bundesliga relegation fight.

Max Kruse hoped he'd won the game for Bremen when he tucked away a penalty in the 65th minute - after Martin Hinteregger's clumsy challenge on Serge Gnabry - but Koo Ja-cheol equalized with around 10 minutes remaining and then crossed for Bobadilla to claim the winner.

Bremen had gone ahead against the run of play in the 26th when Theodor Gebre Selassie scored from close range, only for Jonathan Schmid to equalize for midtable Augsburg shortly after.

Only goal difference is keeping Bremen out of the relegation zone after starting the year with three straight defeats.