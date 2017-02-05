Aguero says Man City future to be decided at end of season

Manchester City's Yaya Toure, left, and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester City at the London stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Manchester City won the match 0-4. Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England -- Sergio Aguero says his future at Manchester City will be decided at the end of the season after losing his place in the team to Gabriel Jesus.

Speaking after City's 2-1 win over Swansea on Sunday, when he was started as a substitute for the second straight game, Aguero said "I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months. Afterward, we'll see what the club wants to do with me."

The 19-year-old Gabriel Jesus has started ahead of Aguero for Premier League games against West Ham and Swansea, and scored three goals.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Aguero was an important member of the squad but added that "it must not be easy" for the Argentina striker.

Guardiola said "he will be so, so important. He is going to play a lot of games, with Gabriel and without Gabriel."

Aguero says Gabriel Jesus will have a "great future at the club" and that "at the moment I have to watch what he does, to learn."

Aguero, who joined City in 2011, has three years left on his contract after this season.