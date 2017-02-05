Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/5/2017 12:15 PM

Blues' Fabbri out for rest of season with ACL injury in knee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the rest of the season with a left knee injury.

The team announced Sunday that Fabbri is out with an ACL injury. St. Louis recalled Magnus Paajarvi and Kenny Agostino from Chicago of the American Hockey League.

Fabbri was checked into the boards by Pittsburgh's Carter Rowney during the first period Saturday night and went to the ice. Fabbri put no pressure on his left leg as he left.

The long-term injury is another blow to the Blues, who have lost six of their past eight games and fired coach Ken Hitchcock last week. The 21-year-old Fabbri had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 51 games this season.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account