updated: 2/5/2017 1:44 PM

Grubauer shuts out Kings, Capitals chase Budaj in 5-0 win

  • Washington Capitals goalie Philipp Grubauer (31), of Germany, makes a save on a shot by Los Angeles Kings center TrevorÂ Lewis (22) during an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals center Lars Eller (20), of Denmark, celebrates his first period goal in front of Los Angeles Kings goalie PeterÂ Budaj (31), of Slovakia, during first period of their NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, right, of Russia, celebrates a goal scored by right wing T.J. Oshie (not shown) in front of Los Angeles Kings left wing DerekÂ Forbort (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik (44) pressures Los Angeles Kings left wing AlecÂ Martinez (27) during first period of their NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington.

    Associated Press

  • Alex Ovechkin cutouts cover the seats before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington. Ovechkin will be honored during a pregame ceremony for recording his 1,000th NHL point.

    Associated Press

  • Fans arrive to seats covered with Alex Ovechkin cutouts before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington. Ovechkin will be honored during a pregame ceremony for recording his 1,000th NHL point.

    Associated Press

  • Fans arrive to seats covered with Alex Ovechkin cutouts before an NHL hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Washington. Ovechkin will be honored during a pregame ceremony for recording his 1,000th NHL point.

    Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- As his Washington Capitals teammates chased shutout king Peter Budaj, backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped all 38 shots he faced to beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-0 on Sunday.

The Capitals snapped the Kings' winning streak at five and Budaj's shutout streak at 147:21. Washington has won three consecutive games and leads the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference by seven points.

Lars Eller, Marcus Johansson, Brett Connolly, T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams scored for the Capitals, who are also five points up on the Minnesota Wild in the Presidents' Trophy race. Despite being outshot 38-20, they were opportunistic on offense and leaned on Grubauer to stymie the Kings on the way to his third shutout of the season.

Budaj, who leads the NHL with seven shutouts, was pulled after allowing four goals on 15 shots in two periods. He stopped all 39 he faced in his previous two starts.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno .

