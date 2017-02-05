Breaking News Bar
 
Peterson, Sykes team for 44 in No. 24 Syracuse women's romp

Associated Press
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- The nation's top-scoring backcourt, Alexis Peterson and Brittney Sykes, combined for 44 points, and No. 24 Syracuse rolled past Boston College 72-45 on Sunday.

Peterson scored 26 points and Sykes 18, bettering their season average of 42.8, in leading the Orange (17-7, 8-3) to their fourth straight victory and keeping them tied for third place in the ACC. Syracuse swept the series, beating BC 79-52 on Jan. 8.

Peterson also had eight assists and eight rebounds. Briana Day added 11 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double this season and 29th of her career. Julia Chandler added 12 points. Peterson and Chandler each made four of Syracuse's 3-pointers.

Georgia Pineau scored 14 points for Boston College (8-16, 1-10), which has lost 10 straight.

Syracuse scored the first 10 points and led 26-9 after one quarter and would go up by as many as 31 in the final period.

