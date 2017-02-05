Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 2/5/2017 3:42 PM

The Latest: Empire State Building to track Super Bowl

  • Joe Ward performs outside NRG Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.

HOUSTON -- The Latest on Super Bowl 51 (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

If you're without a device in New York City and need an update on who's winning the Super Bowl, find the Empire State Building.

At kickoff at Houston's NRG Stadium, the famous tower in Manhattan will be split between the colors of the New England Patriots (blue, red and white) and the Atlanta Falcons (red and black). When each team scores, the building will sparkle in that team's colors. It will remain lit in the colors of the team with the lead.

After the game, the winning team's colors will sparkle for an hour before remaining lit in those colors until sunrise.

The Empire State Building did the same thing a year ago when Denver beat Carolina last year.

- Schuyler Dixon reporting from Houston

___

2 p.m.

Fans started entering NRG Stadium four hours before the Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots are going for their fifth Super Bowl in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. A win would give Brady the most Super Bowls in league history, breaking a tie with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw.

The Patriots have overcome Brady's four-game "Deflategate" suspension, star tight end Rob Gronkowski's season-ending back surgery and the loss of two defensive stalwarts, Chandler Jones and Jamie Collins.

The Falcons, making their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, are going for their first title led by league MVP Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

Country star Luke Bryan will do the national anthem and Lady Gaga will perform the halftime show.

New England will enter the game as a 3-point favorite.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

