2/5/2017

Brown has 16 and 13, leads No. 11 Oregon St women by Arizona

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Breanna Brown had 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots and No. 11 Oregon State held off Arizona 65-67 on Sunday for its seventh-straight win.

Gabriella Hanson added 13 points for the Beavers (22-2, 10-1 Pac 12), who won their seventh-straight over the Wildcats (11-12, 2-9) and moved a half-game in front of Stanford for the conference lead.

The Beavers scored the first points of the game and never trailed but couldn't put the Beavers away. Brown sandwich two basket's around Hanson's 3-point play in a 7-2 start to the third quarter for the biggest lead, 39-27. But the Wildcats answered with nine straight.

Oregon State led by 10 five different times in the fourth quarter but Arizona used 7-0 and 6-0 runs to keep it interesting. Poor foul shooting, 14 of 25 for the game, 9 of 17 in the second half, and 19 turnovers hurt the Beavers despite a 41-23 rebounding advantage.

Breanna Workman had 17 points and LaBrittney Jones 13 for the Wildcats, who have lost six straight.

